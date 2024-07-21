AKA Bermuda Triangle O.G. I am smoking some of it as I'm typing this. I picked it up at a dispensary in Denver that had Triangle O.G which I'm a huge fan of then the bud tender told me about the Bermuda Triangle O.G. A cross of (Triangle O.G Kush x Scoops) and Scoops is one of the best tasting and smoothest flower out there. The combination of these two strains complement each other perfectly. It's balanced but with a slight indica leaning effect. Relaxed but not sleepy, energetic but not anxious, euphoria almost to the point of dizziness and it helps with my back pain. To me it's perfect. I highly recommend this strain if you can find it

