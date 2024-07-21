Bermuda Triangle reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bermuda Triangle.
Bermuda Triangle strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Bermuda Triangle strain helps with
- 43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 31% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
b........6
July 21, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Dizzy
AKA Bermuda Triangle O.G. I am smoking some of it as I'm typing this. I picked it up at a dispensary in Denver that had Triangle O.G which I'm a huge fan of then the bud tender told me about the Bermuda Triangle O.G. A cross of (Triangle O.G Kush x Scoops) and Scoops is one of the best tasting and smoothest flower out there. The combination of these two strains complement each other perfectly. It's balanced but with a slight indica leaning effect. Relaxed but not sleepy, energetic but not anxious, euphoria almost to the point of dizziness and it helps with my back pain. To me it's perfect. I highly recommend this strain if you can find it
J........5
March 13, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Uplifted
Good flavor, very smooth kicking in. Helping with my anxiety right now. Feel-relaxed and creative . I could also get up and clean or work what have you.
h........9
September 10, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
It was such a great body relaxing strain. I mostly like Indica for this type of feeling, so it was a delightful find in this hybrid. Very calming.
g........8
September 21, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Very nice strain and look forward to more of it..
d........3
August 16, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Absolutely loved the flavor. Very sweet and easy to smoke without a lot of cough. Smoked a 1g blunt. Felt very relaxed and able to concentrate after a long day at work. I’d liken the effects to a glass or two of red wine
t........9
May 25, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
We got this stain in the UP of Michigan for $28 an oz (outdoor). What a deal! The weed had a little brownish color but was super cheesy with crystals all over. Very satisfied with this stain.
t........x
February 27, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Sleepy
Anxious
good body high left me feeling hungry and sleepy. only had a little anxiety from it. burned my throat though. smoked Ouest brand pre-roll.
d........w
October 12, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
I had some by urban leaf . Its was definitely some Good smoke smooth yet hit me with good vibe i got stuff done and felt relaxed! I would buy more if found some