Berner's Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Berner's Cookies.
Berner's Cookies strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Berner's Cookies strain flavors
Berner's Cookies strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
C........3
April 20, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Has a nice diesel cake/cookie taste Definitely a sativa dom, but your thoughts aren’t all racy It’s very chill . But it’s rare for an energizing strain to make me feel tingly but I feel a slight tingle
i........n
December 3, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Good strain for relaxing!!
J........7
November 28, 2021
I want to grow Berner cookie my name is Carl Berner
P........1
April 28, 2021
Most definitely a creeper high 🎯 #livingproofdaproducer says so #ilovethisstrain
A........b
December 7, 2020
Súper high.
F........r
November 1, 2020
Decent creeper high.