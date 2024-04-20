Berner's Cookies
aka Berner Cookies
Berner's Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Berner's Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Berner's Cookies, also known as "Berner Cookies," is a super potent sativa-dominant marijuana strain created by famous rapper Berner. Berner's Cookies is a special variety of Girl Scout Cookies (GSC). You can expect this strain to taste and smell similar to GSC, with vanilla flavors and a kushy aroma. Fans of Berner's Cookies say this strain is a bit of a creeper, meaning the high will come on slow. The high you get from Berner's Cookies can be described as mellow, creative, and talkative. This strain is ideal for social situations that require an upbeat attitude. Because of the high potency of Berner's Cookies, it's important to remember that a little bit goes a long way with this strain, so take it slow to ensure you have the best experience possible.
Berner's Cookies strain effects
Berner's Cookies strain flavors
Berner's Cookies strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
