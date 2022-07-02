Indica

Bernie HanaButter

BernieHana Butter is a weed strain released by Cookies, and a Leafly Strain of Summer 2022. It's an extremely refined cross of lots of GSC genetics: (Jet Fuel Gelato x Guava) x (Blue Cookies x Oreoz). Users report aromas of butter, and dough plus funky, floral, berry, and gas. Bernie Butter has extremely high THC scores and users reports it's very relaxing like an indica hybrid.

Bernie HanaButter strain effects

Reported by 40 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Happy

Bernie HanaButter strain helps with

  • Cramps
    18% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Pain
    18% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Bernie HanaButter strain reviews40

July 2, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
One of the best strains ever. Tastes amazing and hits really hard. Not for light weights long lasting high. Buttery candy flavor in the best way possible. Cookies killed it with this one.
31 people found this helpful
December 2, 2022
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Hands down one of the tastiest strains i every smoked. The creamy taste and the guava matched made in heaven (no offense). High was awesome great hybrid, felt like the coolest person like Billy Dee status or Larry June (young folk). 12 out 10 cuz this doesn’t miss.
12 people found this helpful
August 29, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Definitely some of the best tasting buds ever. Terpenes go kaboom. I got it at around 19% TAC and found the effects overall mellow/mild. Good daytime smoke for indica fans. It's really all about that flavor though.
10 people found this helpful
