Bernie HanaButter
BernieHana Butter is a weed strain released by Cookies, and a Leafly Strain of Summer 2022. It's an extremely refined cross of lots of GSC genetics: (Jet Fuel Gelato x Guava) x (Blue Cookies x Oreoz). Users report aromas of butter, and dough plus funky, floral, berry, and gas. Bernie Butter has extremely high THC scores and users reports it's very relaxing like an indica hybrid.
Bernie HanaButter strain effects
Bernie HanaButter strain reviews40
E........T
July 2, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
S........2
December 2, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
m........l
August 29, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly