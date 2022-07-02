Bernie HanaButter reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bernie HanaButter.
Bernie HanaButter strain effects
Bernie HanaButter reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
E........T
July 2, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
One of the best strains ever. Tastes amazing and hits really hard. Not for light weights long lasting high. Buttery candy flavor in the best way possible. Cookies killed it with this one.
S........2
December 2, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Hands down one of the tastiest strains i every smoked. The creamy taste and the guava matched made in heaven (no offense). High was awesome great hybrid, felt like the coolest person like Billy Dee status or Larry June (young folk). 12 out 10 cuz this doesn’t miss.
m........l
August 29, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Definitely some of the best tasting buds ever. Terpenes go kaboom. I got it at around 19% TAC and found the effects overall mellow/mild. Good daytime smoke for indica fans. It's really all about that flavor though.
w........e
October 4, 2022
Great Bud! love the sweet buttery flavor. Was a little chatty but sleepy at the same time. I feel it leans towards an indiga type high so I'd like this more for a getting home from work after dinner type smoke.
L........0
August 8, 2022
The Bernie Hannabutter from Cookies is some of the best tasting and smelling weed I have ever had, it smells and tastes like sweet zesty blue berry butter. And the heights from this bud will leave you feeling inspired and tranquil at the same time.
V........6
January 26, 2024
I use this for my monthly cycle when my cramps are bad. Works pretty quick , I’m about an hour in and still feeling relief . Makes me feel calm as well
g........0
August 18, 2022
gave me a headache otherwise FIRE
s........4
April 1, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
not for beginners. maaannnn when I tell you I'm glued to my seat right now. great head and body high. gassy 💨💨💨