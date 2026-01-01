Berry Batter is a flavorful indica-leaning hybrid (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) with THC levels commonly ranging from 22–30%, celebrated for its rich dessert-inspired aroma and smooth, relaxing effects. This terpene-rich cultivar combines sweet berry-forward genetics with creamy pastry-like undertones, delivering an aromatic profile of mixed berries, vanilla cake batter, sugary cream, and subtle earthy funk layered with hints of citrus and spice. Commonly driven by terpenes such as myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, Berry Batter offers a smooth, decadent smoke with a sweet dessert finish and dense, resin-coated buds. Expect an uplifting euphoric onset that boosts mood and mental ease before settling into calming body relaxation and mellow tranquility without becoming overwhelmingly sedating. Sweet, creamy, and deeply enjoyable, Berry Batter is ideal for evening unwinding, stress relief, laid-back social sessions, or anyone seeking a rich dessert-style smoke with balanced hybrid effects. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!