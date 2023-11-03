Berry Bliss reviews
o........y
November 3, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
My new discovery after years of using medical cannabis for PTSD. Tastes fruity and produces NO cough. Two hits and a wave of pleasure spread over my body and a head high soon followed. I recommend this strain after years of searching for a strain that actually works.
B........8
August 25, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Long term smoker who loves this strain.. Although it's strong on the Indica side. You get alot of sativa mixed in..Very productive, focused & incredible pain relief! Definitely should try..
t........m
October 9, 2023
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Helped immensely with nerve pain. Comparative with Cherry Pie & Strawberry Cheesecake for CRPS symptoms.
j........7
December 22, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Hello everyone and Happy holidays I was looking for a strain that helps to sleep and my God I found it this strain is like a black Berry kush tipe of high but happier and it will put you to sleep hands down I got a high tolerance and this one is one of my go to when I'm on the budget and looking to get a good night sleep. Effects 10/10 Smoke 10/10 Lasting 10/10 Looks 10/10
h........2
September 15, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Got this strain from savvy, and it’s a damn good cross of grape pie X gmo. Smells and looks good but very dry. The effects of this indica hybrid are very relaxing and mellow with a lot of euphoria more of a just kicking it high!
f........n
May 28, 2024
smoking on a blueberry bliss cake she hits different disposable they’re 1.25g and apparently are “designer distillate” whatever that means lol nothing special but definitely a hard hitter. beware, it’ll make you hungry
d........0
November 11, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Probably the best taste I’ve had. Definitely fruity vanilla flavour. Haven’t coughed once. Smooth transitioning high from head to body. Very relaxing, but yet not couch locking. This is not what I was looking for, but fits very well instead.