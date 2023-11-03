Hello everyone and Happy holidays I was looking for a strain that helps to sleep and my God I found it this strain is like a black Berry kush tipe of high but happier and it will put you to sleep hands down I got a high tolerance and this one is one of my go to when I'm on the budget and looking to get a good night sleep. Effects 10/10 Smoke 10/10 Lasting 10/10 Looks 10/10