Berry Jane reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Berry Jane.
Berry Jane strain effects
Reported by 2 real people like you
Negative Effects
Berry Jane strain flavors
Berry Jane strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Anorexia
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Berry Jane reviews
4........g
May 23, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
LOVE IT! the nose is sweet, reminiscent of blueberry pie and it smokes on the same notes too. I shared a joint with my roomie before a jam sesh and while we had a little trouble focusing, we were giggly, lifted, relaxed and super creative. i’m growing this right now, SO excited! I’d reccomend this for anyone.
t........3
May 1, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
This strain has a very berry smell which carries over into the taste smoothly. The OG leniage is definitely pronounced when you smoke the flower along with sweet notes from the blueberry leniage. Highly recommended for weed enthusiasts.