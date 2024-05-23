Berry Jane
Berry Jane effects are mostly energizing.
Berry Jane potency is higher THC than average.
Berry Jane is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pebbles OG and Blueberry. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Berry Jane is 29.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Berry Jane typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Berry Jane’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Jane, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Berry Jane strain effects
Negative Effects
Berry Jane strain flavors
Berry Jane strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Anorexia
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
