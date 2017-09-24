ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Berry Larry

Berry Larry

Berry Larry by Taste Budz is an indica-leaning phenotype of Lemon Larry OG. This strain produces a laid-back body buzz while still allowing the consumer to get things done. The effects are happy, easy-going, and useful when it comes to tempering inflammation, mood, and stress. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a sweet, piney aroma with a tart berry flavor unique to this phenotype. Berry Larry’s buds express touches of dark, colorful foliage, giving the strain an alluring appearance.  

Avatar for Darrinnap
Member since 2014
This strain got me to lit, can't even remember lol Deffenitly worth a try!
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for Sir_Smokes_alot
Member since 2016
I'm not rating the flower i am dabbin on sum berry Larry sugar wax n my its potent and tasty. purrty darn cheap i might add @ 20$ for half a G..HIGH ly recommended.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for TheIronLung718
Member since 2014
Berry Larry very bright lime frosty green look.. very exotic strain taste like lemon berries with a heavy body lock high-G
CreativeEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for castoker
Member since 2017
Very relaxing and uplifting. You'll feel like you're floating.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for MikeC240
Member since 2017
This is an excellent choice for anyone with pain and stress. Also, still get everything done but in a happier more fun way! Let the party chores begin!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Lineage

Larry OG
Berry Larry

User uploaded image of Berry Larry