It made me feel really happy but didn't kill me like indicas tend to. I was able to continue normal life, except that I was in a much better mood while doing so. Felt it throughout my body like a light radiating down my skin and removing all of my stress. Fully at peace with the world. Can help sleep if need be, but I'd recommend it for people who want to be stress-free during the day. Not as helpful with creativity as I'd like my weed to be, but frankly, as long as I'm high on the strain, I couldn't give two sh1ts about whether or not everything's perfect. Definitely a citrus aftertaste and piney general taste, and stronger than any weed I've ever smoked -- able to fill a room with its scent by simply being in a thin bag and unsmoked, so anyone who doesn't want their room to smell like weed while its out, beware. So worth the smell, though.