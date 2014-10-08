stock photo similar to Larry OG
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%

Larry OG

aka Lemon Larry, Sour Larry, Zour Larry

Larry OG, also known as "Lemon Larry," "Sour Larry," and "Zour Larry" is yet another member of the famous ocean-grown strain family. Originally created in Orange County, this indica marijuana strain is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Larry OG produces a potent yet easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects of Larry OG are happy but not overwhelming. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Larry OG

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Larry OG strain effects

Reported by 825 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Hungry

Larry OG strain helps with

  • Stress
    36% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    31% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Depression
    26% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Larry OG products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Larry OG near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Larry OG strain reviews825

October 8, 2014
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Is this crack? Started smoking to relax after eight hours on my flat feet, got relief in minutes, and sprang up from my armchair to sweep. I was watching Futurama. Do you understand how good of a cartoon that is? I swept instead — and it was fucking exhilarating. This coming from a 23-year-old outdoorsman.
302 people found this helpful
November 16, 2011
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Tingly
Loading...Dry eyes
Dense, mildly sticky nugs. Grinds really well. Piney sent with a hint of citrus-fuel. Vaped on Magic Flight Box, 4 pulls on one trench. Citrus on the breath on the exhale. Makes you cough, just a bit. Comes on really slow from the base of your neck around the spine to fill up the brain with goose down. Creeps in with a constant low/heavy flow, like a steady rise of ocean tide in an estuary. Then it settles into your upper body. Head becomes heavy, leaning to one side. Eyes and mouth tingle. Lungs feel a bit heavy. Definitely good pain meds. Not too giggly, and seemingly really focused. Was able to do some PHP coding and set up a new website without too many distractions - even though my body feels stupid. Currently deep into my first hour and a half. Going to watch some TV and check back in later.
179 people found this helpful
August 28, 2016
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
It made me feel really happy but didn't kill me like indicas tend to. I was able to continue normal life, except that I was in a much better mood while doing so. Felt it throughout my body like a light radiating down my skin and removing all of my stress. Fully at peace with the world. Can help sleep if need be, but I'd recommend it for people who want to be stress-free during the day. Not as helpful with creativity as I'd like my weed to be, but frankly, as long as I'm high on the strain, I couldn't give two sh1ts about whether or not everything's perfect. Definitely a citrus aftertaste and piney general taste, and stronger than any weed I've ever smoked -- able to fill a room with its scent by simply being in a thin bag and unsmoked, so anyone who doesn't want their room to smell like weed while its out, beware. So worth the smell, though.
102 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Larry OG strain genetics

Larry OG grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos of Larry OG

Show all