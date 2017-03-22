Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Picked up a gram of this and 2 gram of Los Angeles kush both took me on a joy ride to the moon amazing quality and smell would smoke again Audrey was a hard working bud tender dealt and help me with which was the best of the best without her I wouldn't have known any better thank you for all the hel...