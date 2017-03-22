ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bert's Cookie Dough
  4. Reviews

Bert's Cookie Dough reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bert's Cookie Dough.

Reviews

3

Avatar for Joeburnz
Member since 2019
A+++. My 2nd favorite strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for JakeVeggies
Member since 2015
#ILoveLAKush This strain in particular is a very great Hybrid. It's super purple and dense the taste is indescribable. Overall one of the best strains I've tried as a patient.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for sergiopelayo
Member since 2017
Picked up a gram of this and 2 gram of Los Angeles kush both took me on a joy ride to the moon amazing quality and smell would smoke again Audrey was a hard working bud tender dealt and help me with which was the best of the best without her I wouldn't have known any better thank you for all the hel...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyHungryUplifted
write a review