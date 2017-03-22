ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bert's Cookie Dough
  • Leafly flower of Bert's Cookie Dough

Hybrid

Bert's Cookie Dough

Bert's Cookie Dough

Bert’s Cookie Dough by Los Angeles Kush is a heavy Cookies phenotype crossed with the renowned West Coast mainstay, OGKB. This hybrid was crafted by none other than Bert Baccarat for LAK and thus, the namesake. It offers a classic Cookies bouquet of pungent earth and doughy sweetness overlaid with notes of pine. The effects are heavy, weighing consumers to the couch while the warm body effects help alleviate stress, minor pain relief, and insomnia. 

Reviews

3

Avatar for sergiopelayo
Member since 2017
Picked up a gram of this and 2 gram of Los Angeles kush both took me on a joy ride to the moon amazing quality and smell would smoke again Audrey was a hard working bud tender dealt and help me with which was the best of the best without her I wouldn't have known any better thank you for all the hel...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for Joeburnz
Member since 2019
A+++. My 2nd favorite strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Bert's Cookie Dough