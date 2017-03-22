Bert’s Cookie Dough by Los Angeles Kush is a heavy Cookies phenotype crossed with the renowned West Coast mainstay, OGKB. This hybrid was crafted by none other than Bert Baccarat for LAK and thus, the namesake. It offers a classic Cookies bouquet of pungent earth and doughy sweetness overlaid with notes of pine. The effects are heavy, weighing consumers to the couch while the warm body effects help alleviate stress, minor pain relief, and insomnia.
