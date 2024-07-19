Beso reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Beso.
Beso strain effects
Beso strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
E........p
July 19, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
It’s a very tasty fruity with gas tones. High is long lasting and heavy onset
T........o
June 28, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Taste very fruity has that Zoap hint to it.