Beso effects are mostly energizing.
Beso is a weed strain bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA, from his Zoap line crossed to The Y Bx2. It unites genetics from OG Kush, Zkittlez, Sunset Sherbert, and The Y—all major cultivars of the modern era. We're still learning more about Beso, so leave a review.
Beso strain effects
Beso strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Beso strain reviews(3)
E........p
July 19, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
It’s a very tasty fruity with gas tones. High is long lasting and heavy onset
T........o
June 28, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Taste very fruity has that Zoap hint to it.