Avatar for Browna99
Member since 2018
When I’ve woken up from anxiety and can’t sleep, a bowl of this definitely relaxed me and helped ease me back to bed!
Avatar for StickyFingers719
Member since 2016
One of the best strains I have ever grown, blazed, or experienced. Sweet, diesel fast. Hard nuts with little to no airation. Stone is complete, with an equal head and body high! I will always love and grow this strain!
Avatar for truenorthcbd
Member since 2016
Best vaping cannabis. Smooth, relaxing.
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
I guess my experience was more of an Indica experience with the emphasis on internalization😉 seems like most have the sativa effects. that's what makes hybrids special right?
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
my experience with Biddy was top shelf. Out of the gate I was assaulted with a wicked wave of dizziness bordering on tunnel vision like a head rush on steroids. after I wiped the cold sweat from my forehead I relaxed into a wonderful evening of blissfulness. I was relieved of all body aches and felt...
Avatar for StickyFingers719
Member since 2016
I am in love with this strain. She has great gross, the aroma and flavor are the biggest draw for me. With a sweet diesel, floral flavors, she rocks my world!
Avatar for Saturnica
Member since 2014
I was surprised with this strain, its a lot more of a sativa than advertised. Has a very haze like high I find, and a strong lemon candy flavor/smell.
