One of the best strains I have ever grown, blazed, or experienced. Sweet, diesel fast. Hard nuts with little to no airation. Stone is complete, with an equal head and body high! I will always love and grow this strain!
my experience with Biddy was top shelf. Out of the gate I was assaulted with a wicked wave of dizziness bordering on tunnel vision like a head rush on steroids. after I wiped the cold sweat from my forehead I relaxed into a wonderful evening of blissfulness. I was relieved of all body aches and felt...