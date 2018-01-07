ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Big Bull reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Big Bull.

Avatar for LACOSTADELWEED
Member since 2018
The buds have a nice sweet, floral flavour. Produces a very pleasant state of relaxation unlike other Indica´s also when you are relaxed it produces a great concentration.
ArousedEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for adam1029
Member since 2017
I really like this strian for its stativa indica and hybrid mix it gives me a very mellow but happy high
ArousedFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for ManWithTheKush
Member since 2017
i was given the opportunity to test this strain among colleagues that i work with in our group circle and i discovered new boundaries in my kitchen that i just finishing paying the mortgage on and all i have to say is this is a total face melter and one hell of a good strains, my leaf fly friends
FocusedHungryUplifted
