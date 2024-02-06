Big Chillz reviews
Big Chillz strain effects
g........7
February 6, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
my most favorite strain out there, best bang for your buck, period.
t........9
April 3, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
I suffer from nerve pain and this strain is a godsend. Highly recommended for neuropathy in my opinion.
j........f
Today
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
V good for sleep and relaxation.
9........g
May 13, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
Super potent very strong head high very tingly and giggly I smoke it after work to unwind and enjoy video games. I love this strain it’s definitely my top 3 might even be in the #1 spot.
m........t
January 17, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
What a great strain. A buddy had too many cuttings and I glas=dly took them to grow. Strong, Relaxing, and Put me to Sleep!
L........n
October 26, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Nice stuff. Very good flavor with an excellent buzz. I usually prefer more indica leaning hybrids but this was very nice. I’d definitely buy it again.