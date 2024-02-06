Big Chillz
Big Chillz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Big Mac and Chillz. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Big Chillz is a delightful and well-balanced hybrid that offers the best of both worlds, with a relaxing body high and a cerebral euphoria that uplifts the spirits. Big Chillz is known to contain around 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a balanced high that doesn't overwhelm. Leafly customers tell us Big Chillz effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Big Chillz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. This strain's calming and mood-enhancing effects make it a popular choice for managing these conditions. Bred by Capulator, Big Chillz features flavors like sweet berries, earthy undertones, and a hint of pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing properties and earthy aroma. The average price of Big Chillz typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or seeking relief from chronic discomfort, Big Chillz is a well-rounded strain that can cater to a variety of cannabis preferences. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Big Chillz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
