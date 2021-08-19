Big Detroit Energy
Hybrid
Euphoric
Energetic
Relaxed
Blueberry
Tree fruit
Apple
Big Detroit Energy effects are mostly energizing.
Big Detroit Energy is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, energetic, and relaxed. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Big Detroit Energy, before let us know! Leave a review.
Big Detroit Energy strain effects
Reported by 27 real people like you
Big Detroit Energy strain flavors
Big Detroit Energy strain helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 13% of people say it helps with Pain
Big Detroit Energy strain reviews(27)
S........r
August 19, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
l........9
November 5, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
g........5
July 26, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed