Big Detroit Energy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Big Detroit Energy.
Big Detroit Energy strain effects
Reported by 27 real people like you
Big Detroit Energy strain flavors
Big Detroit Energy strain helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 13% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Big Detroit Energy reviews
l........n
October 22, 2024
pretty good
d........7
January 6, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Anxious
Dry eyes
I wouldn't call it bad, it's just not for me. There is a decent hybrid effect but way too sativish for me. It gives you an energy and euphoria but too much to handle for me with that much indica effect in my body. I have an anxiety and it didn't give my actually panic attacks but first 15-20 were nervous and unpleasant. Once it went away the strain felt great. In terms of flavor it tasted earthy and a bit fruity in a chemical way. Interesting taste. Definitely not suitable for morning or even mid-day smoke. It was the evening choice mostly. Hits you after 10 mins, so be careful with that, I can clearly see how someone ends up having a bad trip smoking too much of this if you have anxiety or panicking disorder. THC is slightly above average (21-23) from what i felt. I found it similar to white widow but harder and more intense. All in all I would personally prefer something different but this strain even though I feel that it can be amazing for some people who prefer energetic hybrids.
m........n
April 20, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Got it From Pure Outlet in Monroe, Mi. Nice Sativa front end to the high with a good indica "now-sit-your-ass-down" finish. Smokes really well. Nice and smooth.
k........4
January 27, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
Really packs a punch when it does hit you after a few hits. Taste and smell wonderful blueberry really stands out imo if you play video games or record music you’d prob really enjoy this strain. Definitely one of my new favorites
K........d
November 1, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
This one had me do a double take. Shared a lot of the same nose as Blue Dream. Great blueberry haze nose with notes of apple blossoms that were slightly buttery. Taste was more of the same. Very energizing strain with a nice come down. Would recommend.
j........5
June 29, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Best for my anxiety. Very calming.
L........h
June 26, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
I like this strain. It is sweet and a smooth smoke. It is euphoric and will help you get moving. Great pick me up for the last part of your day.
S........r
August 19, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This was recommended from the local dispensary in North NJ. Produces a wonderful clean high with a genius blend of sativa/Indica with a calm energy that’s not too intense. I could try and sound like some weed genius but what I can say after smoking wed for almost 30 years is this is some very excellent weed.