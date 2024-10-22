I wouldn't call it bad, it's just not for me. There is a decent hybrid effect but way too sativish for me. It gives you an energy and euphoria but too much to handle for me with that much indica effect in my body. I have an anxiety and it didn't give my actually panic attacks but first 15-20 were nervous and unpleasant. Once it went away the strain felt great. In terms of flavor it tasted earthy and a bit fruity in a chemical way. Interesting taste. Definitely not suitable for morning or even mid-day smoke. It was the evening choice mostly. Hits you after 10 mins, so be careful with that, I can clearly see how someone ends up having a bad trip smoking too much of this if you have anxiety or panicking disorder. THC is slightly above average (21-23) from what i felt. I found it similar to white widow but harder and more intense. All in all I would personally prefer something different but this strain even though I feel that it can be amazing for some people who prefer energetic hybrids.

helpful report