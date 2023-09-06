Big Drip reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Big Drip.
Big Drip strain effects
Big Drip strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Big Drip reviews
m........1
September 6, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
grabbed some concentrate, live sugar. really yummy taste, fruit forward and a little spicy on the after taste. felt it come in behind my eyes first, that headband effect but none of the anxiety or paranoia. the body high melts slowly, top down, helping my nausea and pms symptoms and generally just helps me feel calm and relaxed. would definitely buy again or seek out hash rosin form if it’s available in the area. delicious.
s........s
August 13, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
I like a flower that gives you that ZEN feeling. Where you become one with the chair or couch you're sitting in. Lol. I suffer from scoliosis. My torso has begun to twist on my pelvis. Imagine looking to your left while your pelvis remains in a forward position. I get confused on which way I'm going. Lol. This strain helps with the pain. Chills me out to the point I can tolerate the pain & relax enough to sleep if the need be. Don't drive. I don't think it would be advisable. Then again. I have a low tolerance for things.
C........m
August 31, 2024
Sleepy
Anxious
I am a little older so I sometimes find this new strains to be super potent. I took one hit from the bong and immediately broke out into a cold sweat, got dizzy, had rapid heart palpitations, and got drowsy. This strain might work for others, but it was a “no for me dog”.