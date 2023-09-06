I like a flower that gives you that ZEN feeling. Where you become one with the chair or couch you're sitting in. Lol. I suffer from scoliosis. My torso has begun to twist on my pelvis. Imagine looking to your left while your pelvis remains in a forward position. I get confused on which way I'm going. Lol. This strain helps with the pain. Chills me out to the point I can tolerate the pain & relax enough to sleep if the need be. Don't drive. I don't think it would be advisable. Then again. I have a low tolerance for things.