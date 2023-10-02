Big Head reviews
s........y
October 2, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
I am a SMOKER...and this strain was every bit delightful as a new smoker! Big Head is one of the smoothest smokes I've ever had in the 30 years that I've indulged in cannabis! Great sex & less stress...my top 3 strains!!
j........5
July 29, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
I've been a cannabis consumer for a long time. This is like smoking weed for the first time. Stoned 🫡
F........1
July 30, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
My first trip ever to a dispensary I told them I wanted something to help me sleep they recommended this and boy did I find out it definitely relaxes you then I felt the euphoria then I passed out lol
h........x
April 30, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Anxious
No joke I use to be a big smoker for a few years and I got real picky and this strain no joke is smooth not perfect smooth but damn and the taste is funky, hashy oily. Top3 of all time and that’s crazy it’s like smoking back in the day and man it hits hard like fucks me up.
k........3
July 16, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
love love love
k........r
September 12, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I will definitely be looking for more of this.
C........0
November 27, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
It's a very nice flavorful strain smoked at night after working on day after a couple mins got super relaxed and chilled and got really tired after I rested good strain!
R........6
November 15, 2023
Real nice, terps @ 3.5% For me this strain brought real peace to my soul.