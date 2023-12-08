Big League Bubba reviews
Big League Bubba strain effects
Big League Bubba strain flavors
Big League Bubba strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
w........8
December 8, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Dry mouth
I tried this for the first time in a vape pen. I really didn’t think it was anything special the first few times I hit the pen. I actually felt nothing. So the third time I hit the pen in 5 short hits. This one did it, I felt like I was floating and feeling so light and pain free (First time in 5 years). The floating feeling only lasted about 10 minutes. It has been an hour and I am still pain free! Hoping it last for a long time. I am very happy and please to get even 30 minutes of being pain free. This is one everyone should try if they are in chronic pain.
J........3
November 2, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Tried this strain for the first time today. I am enjoying the pain relief. I went in to my local dispensary with tooth pain. I asked for something good for pain. Great grape taste. I would recommend that if you are experiencing something as bad as a tooth ache this strain will help to ease the pain. I feel relaxed, happy and pain free.