I tried this for the first time in a vape pen. I really didn’t think it was anything special the first few times I hit the pen. I actually felt nothing. So the third time I hit the pen in 5 short hits. This one did it, I felt like I was floating and feeling so light and pain free (First time in 5 years). The floating feeling only lasted about 10 minutes. It has been an hour and I am still pain free! Hoping it last for a long time. I am very happy and please to get even 30 minutes of being pain free. This is one everyone should try if they are in chronic pain.