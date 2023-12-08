Big League Bubba
Big League Bubba effects are mostly calming.
Big League Bubba is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bubba Kush and Granddaddy Purple. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Big League Bubba is known to have a THC content of around 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, Big League Bubba features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Big League Bubba typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Big League Bubba's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Big League Bubba, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Big League Bubba strain effects
Big League Bubba strain flavors
Big League Bubba strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
