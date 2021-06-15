Biscotti Cookies
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Hybrid
Focused
Energetic
Relaxed
Blueberry
Diesel
Berry
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Humulene
Biscotti Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Biscotti Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Biscotti Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, energetic, and relaxed. Biscotti Cookies has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Biscotti Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Biscotti Cookies strain effects
Biscotti Cookies strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Biscotti Cookies strain reviews(14)
A........w
June 15, 2021
K........t
July 5, 2021
j........z
January 9, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed