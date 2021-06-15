Biscotti Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Biscotti Cookies.
Biscotti Cookies strain effects
Biscotti Cookies strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
A........w
June 15, 2021
This bud I just bought biscotti cookies by item 9 lab tastes and smells like old weed from 1945. You can’t sell that for private reserve! Rip-off
K........t
July 5, 2021
Just because it's in a jar doesn't make it private reserv no smells just a waste of money item 9 is just trash now.
j........z
January 9, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain is perfect for ending the long work day. It’s heavy stench will draw you in, and the taste is pretty good too. Breaking open a nug and it’s all crystallized is beautiful. I highly recommend this strain for anyone. It’s not just pretty, it’s gets you stoned and glued to your seat. Enjoy !!
a........5
July 16, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
This was a great strain. I medicate for anxiety, stomach issues with serious lack of appetite, depression, back pain, insomnia, and mood stabilizer. Beautiful buds and a fantastic high. Chill, happy, motivated me. I wish I had some of this in a jar to have all the time. It really works for depression. It makes me feel content and happy, Taste is great and the high lasts a long time.
s........6
May 5, 2022
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
The high is almost instant feeling relaxed and a creamy,nutty, and earthy taste to it.
c........8
November 8, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
this strain is beautiful and u can sit and smell the buds all day
r........3
September 9, 2022
Biscott cookies —————————- • takes my stomach ache pain right away. • takes less than 6 puffs to get high. • makes right back hip pain throb, that didnt hurt before. • makes me feel bloated. • made me crave chicken sandwiches. • smell sweet • gained nausea. • tastes like gasoline.
s........8
March 9, 2023
Giggly
Happy
tastes like a kitchen sink but it’s good