August 15, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Got this from the dispensary not too long ago and I just gotta say, if you’re looking for something to smoke, kick back with some snacks and a game to hop on with the boys. Then this right here is it cause it was a perfect high for me when I smoked a joint with this weed👍🏽😭