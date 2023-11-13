Biscotti Pie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Biscotti Pie.

Biscotti Pie strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Energetic

Talkative

Biscotti Pie strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Nausea
    28% of people say it helps with Nausea

November 13, 2023
It taste nasty but it’s a hell of a high. I smoke everyday. What I got wasn’t pleasing to the eye. I pushed it in the back for a week. If you wanna get high this will do it. Baby ass buds to.
4 people found this helpful
August 27, 2023
Definitely a Flavorful one!!! Gave me energy and focus. I used it for a week at work and never let me down :)
4 people found this helpful
June 7, 2023
Tastes smooth and nice relaxing high
3 people found this helpful
December 4, 2023
Gets you really high but it does taste kinda shitty. I got mine fresh off an Oregon farm. Super huge, sticky nugs. Put my buddy to sleep.
2 people found this helpful
October 10, 2023
Gave boyfriend a halfie, good strain 👍🏻
1 person found this helpful
July 26, 2024
Super nice and fuzzy warm feeling body high but the concentrate version smells (and tastes) like buttery? cat pee.
December 5, 2023
Very tasty, nice big nugs! Def would recommend it. Puts a smile on your face

