Biscotti Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Biscotti Pie.
Biscotti Pie strain effects
Biscotti Pie strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Nausea
S........t
November 13, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
It taste nasty but it’s a hell of a high. I smoke everyday. What I got wasn’t pleasing to the eye. I pushed it in the back for a week. If you wanna get high this will do it. Baby ass buds to.
s........z
August 27, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Definitely a Flavorful one!!! Gave me energy and focus. I used it for a week at work and never let me down :)
a........9
June 7, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tastes smooth and nice relaxing high
S........r
December 4, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Gets you really high but it does taste kinda shitty. I got mine fresh off an Oregon farm. Super huge, sticky nugs. Put my buddy to sleep.
L........a
October 10, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Gave boyfriend a halfie, good strain 👍🏻
k........0
July 26, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
Tingly
Super nice and fuzzy warm feeling body high but the concentrate version smells (and tastes) like buttery? cat pee.
A........1
December 5, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Very tasty, nice big nugs! Def would recommend it. Puts a smile on your face