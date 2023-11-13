stock photo similar to Biscotti Pie
HybridTHC 21%CBD 0%

Biscotti Pie

Biscotti Pie is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Cherry Pie. This strain has a rich and decadent flavor that resembles a freshly baked pie with a hint of nutty. Biscotti Pie is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Biscotti Pie effects include relaxation, hunger, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose Biscotti Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and lack of appetite. Bred by Good Day Farm, Biscotti Pie features flavors like berry, sweet, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is beta-caryophyllene. The average price of Biscotti Pie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a delicious and potent strain that can help you unwind and indulge, Biscotti Pie might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Biscotti Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Biscotti Pie strain effects

Feelings

Euphoric

Energetic

Talkative

Biscotti Pie strain helps with

Biscotti Pie strain reviews7

November 13, 2023
It taste nasty but it’s a hell of a high. I smoke everyday. What I got wasn’t pleasing to the eye. I pushed it in the back for a week. If you wanna get high this will do it. Baby ass buds to.
August 27, 2023
Definitely a Flavorful one!!! Gave me energy and focus. I used it for a week at work and never let me down :)
June 7, 2023
Tastes smooth and nice relaxing high
