Biscotti Runtz is an indica-dominant hybrid (~70% indica / 30% sativa) created from the flavorful cross of Biscotti × Runtz, bringing together rich dessert genetics and fruity candy sweetness. With THC typically in the low-to-mid 20s, this strain greets the senses with aromas of lemon cookies, sugary fruit, and nutty pastry layered over subtle earthy spice. The effects begin with a happy, euphoric uplift and clear-headed focus, gradually settling into a smooth, relaxing body calm that melts away tension without heavy sedation. Biscotti Runtz is a versatile cultivar perfect for relaxing afternoons, creative sessions, or unwinding after a long day. If you’ve tried Biscotti Runtz, leave it a review and let others know what you think!