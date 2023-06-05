Biscotti Sundae reviews
Biscotti Sundae strain effects
l........9
June 5, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
This is a great strain! I'm so happy I tried this out! I found it very relaxing, and provided definte mood improvement!
a........s
August 6, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
I went with the live resin from rythm. Biscotti sundae is a nice hybrid that you can use to get through the day, it does sneak up after a while. It is a hybrid but split pretty evenly with the indica terps rolling through the end making it work great for before/after dinner or before bed.
R........y
June 29, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Hits very smooth Looks good Taste good Its a Good Strain to relax
d........b
January 26, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Loved this high.. left me belly laughing while watching tv. I found it to be a really good strain to enjoy socially as it makes me somewhat conversational and easy to laugh. Super happy and anxiety free. I would definitely purchase this again..
l........3
November 26, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
The flavor with this strain is so so but the high is verry balanced it maintains a good sedative effect with a good head high to balance things out
L........i
January 7, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
Tingly
Nicely balanced hybrid I got to try through a live resin extract. Very potent and wiped the floor with me most times I hit it. Heavy but somehow mildly energizing high that left my mouth tingling after its classic gassy and earthy flavors. Maybe not my favorite of all time but a solid strain option for a powerful body high with head high notes.