Hybrid

Biscotti Sundae

aka Biscotti Sunday

Biscotti Sundae is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sundae Driver and Biscotti. This strain is a creation of Rythm, a brand known for producing high-quality cannabis products. Biscotti Sundae is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Biscotti Sundae effects include relaxed, sleepy, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Biscotti Sundae when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Rythm, Biscotti Sundae features flavors like sweet, tropical, and gassy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Biscotti Sundae typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Biscotti Sundae is a great strain to enjoy in the evening, as it will make you feel relaxed and sleepy. This strain also has a blissful and arousing effect that can help you enjoy a romantic night or a dreamy state. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Biscotti Sundae, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Biscotti Sundae strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Biscotti Sundae strain helps with

  • Pain
    66% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
Biscotti Sundae strain reviews

June 5, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This is a great strain! I'm so happy I tried this out! I found it very relaxing, and provided definte mood improvement!
1 person found this helpful
August 6, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
I went with the live resin from rythm. Biscotti sundae is a nice hybrid that you can use to get through the day, it does sneak up after a while. It is a hybrid but split pretty evenly with the indica terps rolling through the end making it work great for before/after dinner or before bed.
1 person found this helpful
June 29, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
Hits very smooth Looks good Taste good Its a Good Strain to relax
1 person found this helpful
