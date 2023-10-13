I have glaucoma and cataracts, and it seems to help with that, relieving eye pressure and eye strain. It's relaxing yet doesn't lock you in one spot for hours. I was baking, cleaning the house, doing laundry, and grocery shopping! It gives a heady feeling but it creeps slowly without being over-powering and does last a nice and good while. I felt queasy the other morning when I woke up but took a hit anyway and the queasiness resided. As for the smell and taste - I have to say it like this; It's like a pine tree is growing dried orange peels. It's different and it's amazing. Never smelled weed like this before in the 50+ years of partaking. Will definitely buy this again. On the inhale you get pine and a dried orange peel taste just like it smells. On the exhale I got a faint taste of dried orange peel and something else I can't put my finger on just yet, but maybe a bit earthy, almost like the wonderful smell after it rains (petrichor) but not a musty thing at all. A good purchase.