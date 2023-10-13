Bitter Orange reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bitter Orange.
Bitter Orange strain effects
Bitter Orange strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Pain
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
J........7
October 13, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Extremely orange. Definitely has a good back of the eye euphoria. the pressure goes away and your jaw actually takes a break from being clenched for a while. very clear thinking. relaxed but not ready to sleep. more ready to actually only watch the show you turned on for once instead of your phone tv kids etc.
a........y
August 24, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I love the taste, smell and feel of bitter orange. It sneaks up on you and relieved my stress. I will definitely smoke this one again. I highly recommend this strain for stress, headaches and nausea. It is a good head and body high without the need to be one with my chair. 🤩
k........0
June 27, 2024
Got this today at SunnySide the High Supply version. Taste and smell is wow!!!! Has me chilled but, not couch locked. Nice euphoric feeling. Can’t stop smiling.
t........9
August 29, 2024
Relaxed
I have glaucoma and cataracts, and it seems to help with that, relieving eye pressure and eye strain. It's relaxing yet doesn't lock you in one spot for hours. I was baking, cleaning the house, doing laundry, and grocery shopping! It gives a heady feeling but it creeps slowly without being over-powering and does last a nice and good while. I felt queasy the other morning when I woke up but took a hit anyway and the queasiness resided. As for the smell and taste - I have to say it like this; It's like a pine tree is growing dried orange peels. It's different and it's amazing. Never smelled weed like this before in the 50+ years of partaking. Will definitely buy this again. On the inhale you get pine and a dried orange peel taste just like it smells. On the exhale I got a faint taste of dried orange peel and something else I can't put my finger on just yet, but maybe a bit earthy, almost like the wonderful smell after it rains (petrichor) but not a musty thing at all. A good purchase.
x........4
October 23, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
smooth hits 10/10 recommend
K........I
August 8, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Smells like fresh-squeezed orange juice. A nice 50/50 hybrid kind of high. Euphoric, happy and relaxed without couch-lock. If you like L'Orange or Gelonade, you'll love this one!
b........9
Today
Euphoric
Tingly
Anxious
Delicious!
p........0
November 25, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Lovely slow sip dabbing with this charm. Don’t want to dab to big on this. Enjoy the smooth citrus flavor with heavy orange exhales. Big dabs are fine but this is one is best to savor.