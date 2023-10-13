stock photo similar to Bitter Orange
Hybrid

Bitter Orange

Bitter Orange is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Mimosa V6. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Bitter Orange is a delightful strain known for its invigorating effects and tantalizing citrus aroma that sets it apart from the rest. Bitter Orange boasts a moderate THC content, typically around 18-22%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a well-balanced and flavorful experience. Leafly customers looking to boost their mood and stay active will love this strain. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bitter Orange when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Bitter Orange features flavors like zesty citrus, tangy orange, and sweet undertones, providing a refreshing and fruity smoking experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrusy aroma and uplifting effects. The average price of Bitter Orange typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram, offering a reasonably priced option for those seeking a flavorful and mood-enhancing cannabis strain. Bitter Orange stands out in the world of cannabis with its unique citrusy profile and well-balanced effects, making it a must-try for both novice and seasoned enthusiasts alike. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bitter Orange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Bitter Orange strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Happy

Bitter Orange strain helps with

  • Pain
    42% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Eye pressure
    28% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
Bitter Orange strain reviews

October 13, 2023
Extremely orange. Definitely has a good back of the eye euphoria. the pressure goes away and your jaw actually takes a break from being clenched for a while. very clear thinking. relaxed but not ready to sleep. more ready to actually only watch the show you turned on for once instead of your phone tv kids etc.
6 people found this helpful
August 24, 2024
I love the taste, smell and feel of bitter orange. It sneaks up on you and relieved my stress. I will definitely smoke this one again. I highly recommend this strain for stress, headaches and nausea. It is a good head and body high without the need to be one with my chair. 🤩
3 people found this helpful
June 27, 2024
Got this today at SunnySide the High Supply version. Taste and smell is wow!!!! Has me chilled but, not couch locked. Nice euphoric feeling. Can't stop smiling.
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

