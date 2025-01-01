Bitties is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Solfire Gardens from a genetic cross of Jigglers x Bahama Mama. This stout plant produces deep purple, clustered colas that stink of berry sherbet, honey, and mossy earth. Bitties is a relaxing strain that invokes beach days and leisurely afternoons, ideal for creative flows and focused tasks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bitties, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.