stock photo similar to Jigglers
Jigglers
Jigglers is a cannabis strain from Exotic Genetix that crosses Gelato x Red Pop. The Jigglers strain combines the creamy berry fuel of Gelato with an extra sheen of red soda pop syrup. The Jigglers strain smells and tastes sour, fruity, funky, tart, and sugary. Its indica hybrid effects relax the body and mellow the mood.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Jigglers strain effects
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Jigglers strain reviews8
b........6
April 11, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
d........5
April 9, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
s........r
February 16, 2023