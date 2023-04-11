stock photo similar to Jigglers
Jigglers

Jigglers is a cannabis strain from Exotic Genetix that crosses Gelato x Red Pop. The Jigglers strain combines the creamy berry fuel of Gelato with an extra sheen of red soda pop syrup. The Jigglers strain smells and tastes sour, fruity, funky, tart, and sugary. Its indica hybrid effects relax the body and mellow the mood.

Jigglers strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Sleepy

Giggly

Jigglers strain helps with

  • Depression
    57% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    42% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Cramps
    14% of people say it helps with Cramps
Jigglers strain reviews

April 11, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Smells sour but tastes mostly sweet, gave nice high, reminds me of runtz.
10 people found this helpful
April 9, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
this is one of my favorites. it looks nothing like the nugget shown here. I've boughten and seen tons of this and it's always deep purple with orange hairs, just a beautiful flower. Theroy gets it right with this strain, fruity and diesel tasting hits leaves you high and ready to chill.
8 people found this helpful
February 16, 2023
If you like Gelato, then this is a great strain to try! It’s spicy like Gelato but provides more of a head lift and functional high. One of my favorites
5 people found this helpful
