Black and Blue is a flavorful hybrid bred by Green Dot Labs, created by crossing Blue Cheese × HSB. This cultivar is known for its creamy berry terpene profile and smooth, relaxing effects. The aroma blends sweet blueberry and floral notes with a subtle savory edge reminiscent of cream cheese. On the palate, Black and Blue delivers a unique mix of berry sweetness, creamy funk, and light herbal undertones. The high typically begins with a calm euphoric lift that brightens mood before easing into a soothing body relaxation that remains balanced and easygoing. With its distinctive flavor and moderate potency, Black and Blue is a great choice for relaxing sessions without overwhelming intensity. If you’ve tried Black and Blue, leave a review and let others know what you think!