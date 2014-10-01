stock photo similar to Blue Cheese
IndicaTHC 18%CBG 1%
Blue Cheese
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.
Blue Cheese strain effects
Blue Cheese strain flavors
Blue Cheese strain reviews2,827
s........G
October 1, 2014
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
G........e
September 15, 2010
Creative
Uplifted
F........x
May 5, 2014
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Strain spotlight
Blue Cheese strain genetics
Blue Cheese grow information
Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
- Does best in cool climates