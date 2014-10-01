This is somehow the only indica-dominant strain I can smoke during the day. It's amazing for anxiety and stress relief, while not making you too tired. I feel like Blue Cheese is what Blue Dream was trying to be but you just can't beat this stuff, and again *it doesn't make me sleepy*. I had to buy a zip and put it in the freezer for the zombie apocalypse. This is also my girlfriend's favorite strain for sex. And my girlfriend's favorite strain for sex is my favorite strain for sex.