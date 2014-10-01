stock photo similar to Blue Cheese
IndicaTHC 18%CBG 1%

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.

Blue Cheese strain effects

Reported by 2827 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Hungry

Blue Cheese strain helps with

  • Stress
    39% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    30% of people say it helps with Pain
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Blue Cheese strain reviews2,827

October 1, 2014
This is somehow the only indica-dominant strain I can smoke during the day. It's amazing for anxiety and stress relief, while not making you too tired. I feel like Blue Cheese is what Blue Dream was trying to be but you just can't beat this stuff, and again *it doesn't make me sleepy*. I had to buy a zip and put it in the freezer for the zombie apocalypse. This is also my girlfriend's favorite strain for sex. And my girlfriend's favorite strain for sex is my favorite strain for sex.
957 people found this helpful
September 15, 2010
This by far is the best strain EVER created by man... The best Blueberry and the best UK/or Cheese mashed together for a joyful experiance. My favorite version of this strain is the DJ Bluebbery shorts X UK Cheese. This is the absolute best med out there...i know because i smoke them all for a living... THIS STRAIN WORKS WONDERS FOR ALL THAT TRY IT!!!!!!!
369 people found this helpful
May 5, 2014
New favorite strain!!! I suffer from tourettes so I'm always stuck for daytime meds because indicas help my condition but make me sleepy. Blue cheese works wonders! A couple hits and my stress melts away as my body relaxes, my smile widens, and my tics leave me. Very relaxed feeling but not a heavy feeling like I get with indicas. Morning, day, afternoon or night this is great any time of the day!!
319 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Blue Cheese strain genetics

Blue Cheese grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
  • Does best in cool climates

