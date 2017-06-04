ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Black Betty reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Betty.

Effects

53 people reported 403 effects
Euphoric 75%
Uplifted 67%
Happy 62%
Relaxed 54%
Creative 43%
Stress 30%
Depression 28%
Pain 24%
Anxiety 16%
Bipolar disorder 13%
Dry eyes 16%
Dry mouth 16%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 7%

Reviews

82

Avatar for BasicBoy
Member since 2019
it made me feel awake asleep like a rabbi in an israel disco
Avatar for FrankCostanza
Member since 2019
wonderful head high that’s never bordering on paranoia for me, and a solid relaxed body high to go with it
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for willinfinity
Member since 2016
Excellent experience for me. Full bodied taste, excellent blend of alert and relaxed. Black Betty is one of my favorites!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Photos

Avatar for KaptainKush666
Member since 2018
Imagine being abducted by a pair of aliens. Now that you have that picture, realize you are zooming through space at the speed of light. Then all of a sudden one of the aliens reaches back and hands you an alien bong. Once you take your first rip, your limbs go numb, and you only have control of...
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for RadGrrl
Member since 2015
Wow...I second a lot of the comments ! I love that euphoria thing and this strain should be named just that ! In fact, no disrespect to Blue Dream as it has it going on for sure in the euphoria category, but DAMN....this is over the moon happy stoney and I've only had THREE hits from the bowl wooooo...
Avatar for CwMeyers
Member since 2018
Black Betty - smell? check, good and piney smokeable? Yes extremely smooth for a newbie wanting this type of high. High? No, not for me. It chills you out, does not stop you from being productive. Although it is a minor struggle. It does allow you to focus, albeit a bit forceful you will need to b...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for StarsNMars
Member since 2017
This by far is one of my favorite strains. Amazing smell and flavor. Definitley strong berry and cherry accents. Perfect for a lazy day sesh. Gave me good overall vibe. Found myself smiling for no reason and super talkative. I also felt that indica in there, it had me glued to the couch
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative