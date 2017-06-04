We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Imagine being abducted by a pair of aliens. Now that you have that picture, realize you are zooming through space at the speed of light.
Then all of a sudden one of the aliens reaches back and hands you an alien bong.
Once you take your first rip, your limbs go numb, and you only have control of...
Wow...I second a lot of the comments ! I love that euphoria thing and this strain should be named just that ! In fact, no disrespect to Blue Dream as it has it going on for sure in the euphoria category, but DAMN....this is over the moon happy stoney and I've only had THREE hits from the bowl wooooo...
Black Betty - smell? check, good and piney
smokeable? Yes extremely smooth for a newbie wanting this type of high.
High? No, not for me. It chills you out, does not stop you from being productive. Although it is a minor struggle. It does allow you to focus, albeit a bit forceful you will need to b...
This by far is one of my favorite strains. Amazing smell and flavor. Definitley strong berry and cherry accents. Perfect for a lazy day sesh. Gave me good overall vibe. Found myself smiling for no reason and super talkative. I also felt that indica in there, it had me glued to the couch