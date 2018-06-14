Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Definitely has a smell like another strain, industrial plant, both very "earthy" with a slight blue cheese hint on the back. Taste almost of a piney dirt. Now the high... Great! All body with a little dizzy feeling for a bit then definitely gives you a bit of head high. Would "highly" recommend
Perfect sleepy weed. Your body will melt into the couch or bed. I smoked a few bong rips of this the other night before bed, and I was out for the count. Super heavy indica. Don’t smoke this when you have plans to be productive.
I had Black Bubba in Cali, yrs ago, (about 10 yrs) maybe more! It was awesome!
I kept the tag with the name in case I ran across it again!! I have one other tag saved, named, Alaskan Thunder Fuck!!!
YUMM