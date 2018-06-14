ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Black Bubba reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Bubba.

Avatar for SawyerKosher
Member since 2019
This was one of the first strains I fell in love with as a smoker and it’s still one I want to find every time I go to a shop! I lazed out on my couch for two days!
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Batman418
Member since 2018
Definitely has a smell like another strain, industrial plant, both very "earthy" with a slight blue cheese hint on the back. Taste almost of a piney dirt. Now the high... Great! All body with a little dizzy feeling for a bit then definitely gives you a bit of head high. Would "highly" recommend
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Ohlin420
Member since 2018
This was the strain that introduced me to weed lmao what a throwback.
Hungry
Avatar for ItsDefiNatalie
Member since 2018
Perfect sleepy weed. Your body will melt into the couch or bed. I smoked a few bong rips of this the other night before bed, and I was out for the count. Super heavy indica. Don’t smoke this when you have plans to be productive.
HungryRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Diana.sch
Member since 2018
This strain is a powerful indica strain that as soon as you smoke it it goes straight to your head. Definitely a happy relaxing high
Avatar for browneyess38
Member since 2015
I had Black Bubba in Cali, yrs ago, (about 10 yrs) maybe more! It was awesome! I kept the tag with the name in case I ran across it again!! I have one other tag saved, named, Alaskan Thunder Fuck!!! YUMM
Relaxed
Avatar for AlysiaR420
Member since 2015
I really like this strain. I have a stress induced seizure disorder and it just made all the stress melt away.
HappyRelaxedSleepy