Hybrid

Black Cream Auto

Black Cream Auto from Sweet Seeds was created by crossing Cream Caramel with an autoflowering strain that has Pakistani Kush ancestors. This purple plant has compact buds known for great resin production. The aroma of Black Cream Auto is very sweet and fruity, with a background that features outstanding earthy tones inherited from Cream Caramel.

