Devil Cream
Devil Cream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dark Devil and Black Cream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Devil Cream is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Devil Cream typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Devil Cream’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Devil Cream, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Devil Cream strain reviews(1)
m........s
April 6, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Bud looks amazing. It tastes good too.