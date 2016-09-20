ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.2 103 reviews

Cream Caramel

aka Royal Caramel

Cream Caramel

Cream Caramel, named after its sweet caramel aroma, is a 90% indica cross between BlueBlack, Maple Leaf Indica, and White Rhino. Covered in a sugary coat of THC-rich resin, Cream Caramel delivers heavy, relaxing indica effects that soothe the mind and body. Though originally bred by Sweet Seeds in Spain, Royal Queen Seeds have also championed their own rendition called Royal Caramel. Early October is the finish line for outdoor Cream Caramel flowers, while indoor gardens should be harvested after a 7 to 8 week flowering period.

76 people reported 504 effects
Relaxed 85%
Happy 55%
Sleepy 50%
Euphoric 32%
Hungry 31%
Stress 38%
Insomnia 30%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 18%
Depression 17%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 18%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 2%

Avatar for Adrenocromo
Member since 2015
Elegí cream caramel buscando una indica, y su olor y aspecto me llamó la atención. El punto de curado era perfecto, lo que siempre es de agradecer. Los cogollos son firmes y compactos, de un verde intenso y cubiertos de resina, que brilla y tiene tonos marrones, azucarados -entiendo que por el grad...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Not_aphrodite
Member since 2018
A little background: I’m currently three months into grieving over the very traumatic and sudden death of my fiancé. He was killed by a drunk driver when we were hit head on by a wrong way car on the highway. I made it out fine, but witnessed the entire accident and his death. Needless to say, I hav...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for hajun
Member since 2015
A little of happy at the beginning and then 20 minutes later you can feel the hammer of thor putting you to sleep. Great sweet flavor, like cookie
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jlve187
Member since 2014
UNREAL nighttime pain stress and insomnia. Also lasts pretty long with a great caramel sweet taste to it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for SafetyLast
Member since 2016
It took me a bit of searching to find this under Caramel Cream. I bought this as Sweet Candy, as a heavy indica. I couldn't find SC on here, but seedbanks listed it as the same genetics and growing as CC. The buds have the same dark color and puffy appearance, and it definitely tastes sweet, while i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Maple Leaf Indica
parent
Second strain parent
White Rhino
parent
Strain
Cream Caramel
Strain child
Black Cream Auto
child

Try These Cannabis-Infused Fall Punch Recipes That Use Fruity Strains
Try These Cannabis Strains That Are as Sweet as Honey
New Strains Alert: Berry Bomb, Cream Caramel, Outlaw, Blackberry Rhino, and Phantom Cookies
