Black Demon
aka Black Demon OG
Black Demon
BlD
Indica
Energetic
Hungry
Creative
Chemical
Earthy
Tropical
Black Demon effects are mostly calming.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Black Demon, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Black DemonOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Black Demon strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Black Demon strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 28% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Black Demon products near you
Similar to Black Demon near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Black Demon strain reviews(7)
Read all reviews
C........7
November 18, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Bought an ounce of Black Demon (tested at 29.74% THC) at a dispo in Southern Michigan today. I have no idea why it's named Black Demon because this flower is a redheaded beauty! As soon as I opened the bag, my fiance immediately commented on the strong, slightly citrus smell. You'll definitely want to burn some strong candles or incense if you are in an illegal area. The buds are dense but fluffy. The bright orange hairs and tricomes are immediately noticeable, too. I could immediately tell that Black Demon is some top shelf $hit. As for the high: I'm bipolar 1/manic depressive. I am a daily stoner and I often use vapes/oils that are 85%+ THC and while it sounds like a boast, I honestly have outsmoked every other stoner I know. I work overnight while my fiance works days, so my sleep schedule is regularly fu(ked up, especially if I want to do anything fun on days off (like go get weed) with my fiance. I rely on strong Indicas to control my mood swings by letting me sleep. Today was a fu(ked up sleep day. I was becoming manic and had only gotten 3 hrs of sleep in 48 hrs. The last bag I got at the dispensary was kind of dry and not that great, and I couldn't get more due to a car issue. This afternoon, we got the car issue resolved and immediately went to get some good weed. I saw "Black Demon" was on sale. I had never heard of it, but when they told me it was a strong Indica leaning strain, I said "take my money!" The effects are EXTREMELY relaxing. I smoked two bowls and slept soundly for about 5 1/2 hrs. That's a VERY good amount of sleep when you are hypomanic. Since I'm off tonight, I got up and smoked some more. I am extremely high. I feel very relaxed, have the munchies, and I'm sinking low into the couch while writing this with stupid videos that I'm not paying attention to in the background. Granddady Purple used to be my favorite strain, but I think Black Demon wins the blue ribbon now. GO GET YOU SOME.
t........k
May 9, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Dry mouth
Great strain perfect for anxiety and seizures although it's a hybrid it hits like a sativa Buzz were dark with purple tints. Had an earthy chemical fruity taste. The flower was very dense. Altogether, great experience very impressed with this strain.
s........0
September 3, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Sleepy
Took a trip to jersey and purchased this strain from a adult use compassion center on 9/2/2022. Flower smelled delicious (and fresh), ground and rolled in a clean filtered joint. Smoked evenly and tasted phenomenal. After just getting halfway through said joint I was extremely giggly at anything my friends and family discussed. Bud had earthy notes and just went down smoothe and came back out even smoother. At the end of the night I was so happy and relaxed that o fell strait to sleep and had a great comfortable long rest. 100/10 fantastic experience, will smoke again!