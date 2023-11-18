Bought an ounce of Black Demon (tested at 29.74% THC) at a dispo in Southern Michigan today. I have no idea why it's named Black Demon because this flower is a redheaded beauty! As soon as I opened the bag, my fiance immediately commented on the strong, slightly citrus smell. You'll definitely want to burn some strong candles or incense if you are in an illegal area. The buds are dense but fluffy. The bright orange hairs and tricomes are immediately noticeable, too. I could immediately tell that Black Demon is some top shelf $hit. As for the high: I'm bipolar 1/manic depressive. I am a daily stoner and I often use vapes/oils that are 85%+ THC and while it sounds like a boast, I honestly have outsmoked every other stoner I know. I work overnight while my fiance works days, so my sleep schedule is regularly fu(ked up, especially if I want to do anything fun on days off (like go get weed) with my fiance. I rely on strong Indicas to control my mood swings by letting me sleep. Today was a fu(ked up sleep day. I was becoming manic and had only gotten 3 hrs of sleep in 48 hrs. The last bag I got at the dispensary was kind of dry and not that great, and I couldn't get more due to a car issue. This afternoon, we got the car issue resolved and immediately went to get some good weed. I saw "Black Demon" was on sale. I had never heard of it, but when they told me it was a strong Indica leaning strain, I said "take my money!" The effects are EXTREMELY relaxing. I smoked two bowls and slept soundly for about 5 1/2 hrs. That's a VERY good amount of sleep when you are hypomanic. Since I'm off tonight, I got up and smoked some more. I am extremely high. I feel very relaxed, have the munchies, and I'm sinking low into the couch while writing this with stupid videos that I'm not paying attention to in the background. Granddady Purple used to be my favorite strain, but I think Black Demon wins the blue ribbon now. GO GET YOU SOME.