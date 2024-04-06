Black Diamond X reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Diamond X.
Black Diamond X strain effects
Black Diamond X strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
Black Diamond X reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
W........l
April 6, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
It helps with my PTSD & and Back Pain!!! Very Smooth, One i will try to keep in my Rotation 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽❤️❤️
k........h
May 18, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
Was a very fun high. It feels like it hits almost instantly which made it very easy to control how much I smoked and how I wanted the high. I also got a very nice body high from my zoot. Felt very relaxing and eased my anxiety.