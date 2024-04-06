stock photo similar to Black Diamond X
Black Diamond X
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dizzy
- Feelings:UpliftedEuphoricFocused
- Helps with:DepressionAnxietyMuscle spasms
Black Diamond X effects are mostly calming.
Black Diamond X is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Diamond OG and XXX OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Black Diamond X is 33% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Maven Genetics, the average price of Black Diamond X typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Black Diamond X’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Diamond X, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Black Diamond X strain effects
Black Diamond X strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
Black Diamond X strain reviews2
W........l
April 6, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
k........h
May 18, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly