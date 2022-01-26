Black Gold
Black Gold
BGo
Sativa
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Cheese
Blue Cheese
Berry
Black Gold effects are mostly energizing.
Black Gold strain reviews(7)
C........o
January 26, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Dry eyes
Taste like pine berry.
s........8
August 27, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Uplifted
i really love it because it helps me more productive
W........j
April 20, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Great looking flower. Good taste, strong smooth buzz.