Black Gold reviews
C........o
January 26, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Dry eyes
Taste like pine berry.
s........8
August 27, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Uplifted
i really love it because it helps me more productive
W........j
April 20, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Great looking flower. Good taste, strong smooth buzz.
g........7
February 3, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
I got small bud from where I bought it, but still beautiful, have lite, medium and dark(almost black) green. Smell herbal and cheesy like, maybe some berry or something like that I don't get it. And it taste like a normal earthy canabis. Not great for bong rip has it got me cough like crazy. Mild hight for me, not crazy but relaxing.
c........m
November 28, 2021
Nothing really too crazy to expect with this one. I’m reviewing a 21.6% yield for reference. It’s for sure for nighttime usage and does a wonderful job with pain relief. Not to slowing either.
P........2
December 23, 2021
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Great flower put me right to sleep. Smoke when you have no plans lol
C........n
December 14, 2021
Energetic
Happy
Uplifted
Was a nice happy high highly recommend