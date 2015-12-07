ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Black Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Haze.

30 people reported 230 effects
Relaxed 63%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 46%
Creative 36%
Pain 30%
Stress 30%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 23%
Lack of appetite 20%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 16%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 3%

Avatar for Michellepeace
Member since 2018
This strain hits you first as indica and then goes out with boost of energy from sativa.
Avatar for bigphil771
Member since 2016
The best strain I have ever had for writing music. Inspiration pours out. I have to pick up a guitar as soon as I hits. Easy to be alert and happy. If you are artistic you have to try it!
Avatar for Kurtisz28
Member since 2018
Bought here in Pennsylvania. Decent bud. Did the job. no real flavor or smell. And complete neon green buds. No purple or or dark colored buds or any other color than green in the whole 1/8th
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for AcornDee
Member since 2018
Just tried this beauty out tonight. The buds are gorgeous and the smell is sensational. I usually stick with just indicas but this one I’ll definitely be getting again. No paranoia, no anxiety that I usually get with sativas either. Just wow.
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for Create8705
Member since 2018
I give 4 stars. While I think its cool that cannabis can produce fruity smells, it is not what I prefer. I personally just like my buds to smell earthy and piney. However, the high is absolutely amazing!! Very euphoric and instantly a rush of creativity! Love it! Oh and not at all sleepy after!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for jesfos
Member since 2017
I originally gave this a 2 star. I changed my mind. This does make me sleepy. not good for day time use as I was told, but it has a nice head high. Although it makes me tired it gave me enough energy and motivation to make a cauliflower grilled cheese. Don't ask. it's not worth the time. But I will ...
Avatar for adolfo228
Member since 2016
Very good high very active relax
EnergeticRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for jesfos
Member since 2017
Smells better thank it tastes. Newbie here, so don't take my word, but for me it only made me want to sleep. Helped anxiety a tad bit though.
Relaxed