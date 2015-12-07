We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Just tried this beauty out tonight. The buds are gorgeous and the smell is sensational. I usually stick with just indicas but this one I’ll definitely be getting again. No paranoia, no anxiety that I usually get with sativas either. Just wow.
I give 4 stars. While I think its cool that cannabis can produce fruity smells, it is not what I prefer. I personally just like my buds to smell earthy and piney. However, the high is absolutely amazing!! Very euphoric and instantly a rush of creativity! Love it! Oh and not at all sleepy after!
I originally gave this a 2 star. I changed my mind. This does make me sleepy. not good for day time use as I was told, but it has a nice head high. Although it makes me tired it gave me enough energy and motivation to make a cauliflower grilled cheese. Don't ask. it's not worth the time. But I will ...